Before answering his first question Tuesday morning about his team owning the nation’s longest active home winning streak, UCLA senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. leaned over and stretched out his left arm to playfully deliver three knocks on the nearest table.

The fourth-ranked Bruins took over the title after Gonzaga’s 75-game streak was stopped Jan.19 against Loyola Marymount, 68-67. Then, six days later, Auburn had the next-longest run stopped at 28 games after a 79-63 loss to Texas A&M.

UCLA has won 21 consecutive home games dating back to last season, including a 13-0 mark at Pauley Pavilion this season en route to a 21-4 overall record.

“I think it’s just we enjoy playing at home,” Jaquez Jr., the Pac-12 Conference player of the week, said before practice. “We really love playing in front of our fans. We enjoy defending our home court.”