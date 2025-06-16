WR Kenneth Moore III enjoys bond with fellow UCLA commits on official visit

So by the time this past weekend’s official visit rolled around, Moore was eager to continue the momentum along with new commits and Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) defensive backs Justin Lewis and Joshua Mensah .

After close to six months without a pledge following his decision, Moore has watched the Bruins secure 11 more commitments and surge into the top 20 of the Rivals recruiting rankings.

It’s been nearly seven full months since 2026 Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary’s three-star receiver Kenneth Moore III committed to UCLA.

Santa Margarita Catholic four-star receiver Jonah Smith, the very first commit of UCLA’s class, even showed up during the visit.

“Man, all the guys were real cool!” Moore told Bruin Blitz on Sunday evening. “It was like we knew each other already. And it was cool when Jonah Smith came to hang out with us on Friday night. We are creating a good bond that will be strong when we get on campus.

“And we were working real hard to get some guys to commit, and even my dad was helping recruiting parents.”