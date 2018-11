UCLA senior safety, Adarius Pickett, met with the media and the question was asked. Pickett didn't make any excuses about his second muffed punt of the season. He speaks honestly and more importantly; he didn't hang his head. Pickett bounced backed led the team in tackles for the seventh time this season including an outstanding stop on fourth down that returned the ball to the Bruins. He also talks about his UCLA career. Enjoy!