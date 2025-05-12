DE Lopeti Moala Jr. impressed with ‘family feel’ on UCLA official visit

Lopeti Moala Jr.’s weekend official visit to UCLA gave him plenty to think about as he figures out where he wants to attend college.

The 2026 Orem (Utah) three-star defensive end left campus Sunday with the Bruins firmly in the mix.

“I’m definitely considering it,” Moala told Bruin Blitz as he looked back on the trip Monday morning.

“I think UCLA showed me a lot of things that I'm looking for in a school — from making me feel like family there, seeing where I will fit in their program, to allowing me to explore my options and understanding my values and beliefs. It’s important to me and my family that a school looking to have me a part of their program understands me as a person and my faith. That’s something UCLA is open to and I’m grateful for that.”