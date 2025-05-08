WATCH: 2027 four-star safety Jailen Hill provides recruiting update

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — Plenty has changed since 2027 four-star safety Jailen Hill was offered by UCLA last September and last caught up with Bruin Blitz.

The Rivals250 recruit transferred from Inglewood to Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, and his recruitment has only continued to take off.

Hill turned in a strong performance at the Under Armour NEXT camp Sunday at Mission Viejo High School and earned an invitation to the Under Armour All-American Game.