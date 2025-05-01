UCLA succeeds in second pursuit of Michigan State transfer Anthony Jones

A year ago, UCLA offered Jones in the portal when he left Indiana. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Jones, who spent last season at Michigan State, announced Thursday he committed to join the Bruins.

UCLA was successful in its second shot at landing rising redshirt junior edge defender Anthony Jones via the transfer portal.

“It was really good, I know a lot of the coaches on staff and also know a lot of guys on the team,” Jones told Bruin Blitz of his trip to Westwood last Tuesday. “Getting to sit down with coach (Ikaika) Malloe and coach (Jethro) Franklin and see what they’re all about was the highlight of the visit for me. Getting to sit down with coach (DeShaun) Foster and get to know him a little bit was good also.”

In his lone season with the Spartans, Jones had 25 tackles — 3 1/2 for a loss — and two sacks while appearing in all 12 games.

For his collegiate career, Jones has appeared in 26 games for three schools in as many years. He originally started his career at Oregon.

Jones was a three-star high school recruit out of Henderson (Nev.) Liberty in the 2022 class.

Of the Bruins’ 24 incoming transfers this offseason, Jones is just the fourth defensive lineman at an area of need.