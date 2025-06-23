Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 23, 2025
UCLA legacy 2027 IOL Tyson Seidman details prospect camp experience
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

At this point, Tyson Seidman has known UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster so long that he can’t exactly pinpoint how far the relationship goes back.

Seidman, a 2027 interior offensive lineman at Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, is the son of ex-Bruins and Carolina Panthers tight end Mike Seidman. The elder Seidman, who was drafted into the NFL in 2003, entered the league a year after Foster to become teammates once more.

“I’ve known him for a while,” Tyson Seidman said after participating in last week’s prospect camp.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In