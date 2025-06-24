2028 QB West Stansbury, a UCLA legacy recruit, considers offer ‘huge honor’

Back in DeShaun Foster’s playing days at UCLA, it was Ed Stansbury clearing the path as a fullback and his lead blocker.

Now, Foster is opening up a potential path to Westwood for Stansbury’s son.

West Stansbury, a 2028 quarterback at El Paso (Texas) Coronado, was among the handful of recruits to pick up an offer after participating in the Bruins’ prospect camp last Tuesday.

“Getting the offer from UCLA was a huge honor for me,” Stansbury told Bruin Blitz. “With my dad playing there and being a Bruin alum, it’s always been a special place for our family.”