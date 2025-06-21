Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 21, 2025
Football recruits in the 2026 class UCLA is keeping tabs on, evaluating
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

UCLA may be done hosting official visitors ahead of the upcoming dead period, but it is not done evaluating other 2026 recruits.

There are still a handful of rising seniors the staff will continue to track the progress of this fall after seeing them up close at Tuesday's prospect camp in Westwood.

Some of the interest could depend on the numbers currently at the position and committed in the event a spot opens up, while others have pre-existing relationships that could help quickly increase the interest level.

While listed at tight end by Rivals, it’s Jaden Hernandez’s potential as a defensive lineman that has the attention of Bruins position coach Jethro Franklin.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In