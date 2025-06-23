WR Xavier Warren announces commitment to UCLA

Georgetown (Texas) three-star wide receiver Xavier Warren announced Monday morning his decision to join the Bruins' 2026 recruiting class.

Another day in June, another commitment for the UCLA football program.

Embed content not available

UCLA is now up to 22 commitments, including 14 this month.

Warren joins fellow receivers Santana Carlos, Xavier Stinson, Jonah Smith, Kenneth Moore III, and twins Jaron and Kennan Pula in the class.

Warren brings more track speed to the group, with reported times of 10.32 seconds in the 100 and a 4.35 time in the 40.

Arkansas, Michigan State, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech were also in the running for Warren.

The Bruins remained steady at 10th nationally in the Rivals recruiting rankings after Warren’s pledge.