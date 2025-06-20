Storylines to follow during June's final huge visit weekend

Luke Fahey

There are a ton of interesting storylines heading into the final weekend of June official visits. Here are 10 that Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is watching closest.

Advertisement

BYU HOSTS FIVE-STAR QUARTERBACK

Five-star Ryder Lyons was at Oregon last weekend and is now headed to BYU for his final official visit before his commitment on June 24. The Cougars are a very real contender in his recruitment, they were his first offer in December 2021, it lines up with his religion and he loves the staff in Provo, plus his sister lives in town. Oregon and BYU are the finalists for Lyons, who is essentially a 2027 prospect because of his one-year Mormon mission, but something else to watch here is that the Ducks are hosting two other quarterbacks this weekend.

BROWN HEADS ACROSS TOWN

Five-star lineman Lamar Brown has made it no secret that Texas A&M has emerged as the front-runner in his recruitment as he’s been back to College Station often. But there has always been this belief that LSU could close strong here especially since he goes to school literally on LSU’s campus at Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab. It will be the Tigers’ last of many chances to persuade the two-way star lineman to stay home.

SPAFFORD NOT VISITING MIAMI

One of the biggest storylines of the weekend is something that isn’t happening. Four-star Georgia receiver commit Vance Spafford had planned to visit Miami this weekend and the Hurricanes were the biggest threat to flip the Mission Viejo, Calif., standout especially in the last few weeks. As of Wednesday evening, Miami was still working on getting Spafford to come out as Washington and UCLA are strong contenders now unless Spafford sticks with the Bulldogs.

QUARTERBACKS COMING TO OREGON

Lyons was in Eugene last weekend. But Oregon is bringing in two Elite 11 standouts this weekend which could further finalize the quarterback dominoes in the 2026 class as Matt Ponatoski and Bryson Beaver will be with the Ducks. Neither was committal at the Elite 11 about making a pledge this weekend but Oregon definitely is in search of at least one QB in this class so it will be interesting to see if Beaver or Ponatoski make a snap commitment on the trip.

FSU GETS ITS SWINGS

Texas is making a serious move for Alabama legacy and four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, who is also considering Ohio State, but now the Gainesville, Ga., standout is expected on campus. So is Ole Miss four-star linebacker commit Izayia Williams, who has already made five commitments this recruiting cycle including one to the Seminoles. Florida State has had a productive June to push into the top 25 of the team recruiting rankings. This weekend could push the 'Noles even higher.

CLOSING TIME AT SOUTH CAROLINA

Only about a half dozen prospects are headed to South Carolina this weekend but it’s about quality over quantity for coach Shane Beamer and his staff. The Gamecocks are looking to beat LSU and others for four-star OL Darius Gray, who has a great relationship with position coach Lonnie Teasley, and big-time target Samari Matthews will also be in town. Another major defensive back target - Tamarion Watkins - is coming along with Desmond Green and others. South Carolina could close the month strong with a great group in town.

FAHEY GOES TO OHIO STATE

Indiana and Stanford have been waiting all month to see where they stand with four-star quarterback Luke Fahey, who has the Cardinal and the Hoosiers in his top two, but has been waiting patiently for this Ohio State visit. Ohio State was a dream school for the four-star quarterback from Mission Viejo, Calif., and the overwhelming feeling is if the Buckeyes offer this weekend then his other top teams will have a major challenge on their hands.

SURPRISE VISIT FOR FIVE-STAR OL

So why is five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo visiting Utah this weekend? The Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge standout has a relationship with position coach Jim Harding but right now calling the Utes an outside contender seems generous. Texas has re-emerged as the clear front-runner in his recruitment so maybe Ojo is taking one final look at one final program before the end of June (and get some good dinners out of it as well) but it would be a shocker if Ojo ends up in Salt Lake City.

CLOSING TIME AT ALABAMA

After visits to Ole Miss and Tennessee, four-star DB Zyan Gibson will be back at Alabama. No. 1 running back Ezavier Crowell, five-star receiver Cederian Morgan and five-star edge rusher Anthony Jones will be in Tuscaloosa as well. The Crimson Tide lead for all three of those standouts so closing on them coming out of June would give Alabama great momentum. It’s a very strong list coming to Tuscaloosa and a lot of commits could come from this group.

EVERYTHING IS BIGGER IN TEXAS