Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 19, 2025
Four-star QB Oscar Rios still ‘50-50’ on decision between UCLA, Arizona
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — The fast approaching dead period has UCLA looking to make one final pitch to 2026 four-star quarterback Oscar Rios.

The Downey (Calif.) standout is eight days away from announcing whether he will choose UCLA or Arizona. As the third and final day of the Elite 11 Finals wrapped up, Rios told Bruin Blitz that he has yet to finalize a decision with his family.

“We have no idea right now,” Rios said. “It’s 50-50, for sure, and just can’t wait until we make this decision as a family.”

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Since the start of the event, though, new Bruins offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri has been in touch with Rios.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In