Four-star QB Oscar Rios still ‘50-50’ on decision between UCLA, Arizona

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — The fast approaching dead period has UCLA looking to make one final pitch to 2026 four-star quarterback Oscar Rios.

The Downey (Calif.) standout is eight days away from announcing whether he will choose UCLA or Arizona. As the third and final day of the Elite 11 Finals wrapped up, Rios told Bruin Blitz that he has yet to finalize a decision with his family.

“We have no idea right now,” Rios said. “It’s 50-50, for sure, and just can’t wait until we make this decision as a family.”