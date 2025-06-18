Four-star QB Oscar Rios breaks down finalists UCLA, Arizona at Elite 11

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — In a few ways, the situations at both UCLA and Arizona aren’t all too different for 2026 Downey (Calif.) four-star quarterback Oscar Rios.

Prior to competing on the opening night of Tuesday’s Elite 11 Finals, where he was among the early standouts in the three-day event, Rios announced he is down to the Bruins and Wildcats in a recruiting process that reopened last October when he backed off a commitment to Purdue.

"Those two schools are the most that pushed for me," Rios told Bruin Blitz at the end of the evening. "I see myself at both of those schools. ... Either or is a good situation for me, and it's the right situation I'm looking for, so it's just a matter of time me and my family make a decision."

That announcement will come June 27 in a ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. at his high school. Rios plans to be an early enrollee in January.