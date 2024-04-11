UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster confirmed earlier this week that he will look to reload the depth at outside linebacker through the transfer portal.

The Bruins lost star edge rusher and Lombardi Award winner Laiatu Latu to the NFL draft, with twins Gabriel and Grayson Murphy joining him in the decision to leave Westwood with eligibility remaining to pursue pro aspirations. In addition, Carl Jones Jr. and Jake Heimlicher exhausted their eligibility, while Quintin Somerville and Choé Bryant-Strother to enter the transfer portal during the early weeks of spring camp.