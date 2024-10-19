Football recruiting round-up: UCLA targets break down recent offers

in other news
WATCH: DeShaun Foster looks ahead to UCLA's matchup with Rutgers
Rutgers is next up on the schedule for the Bruins, and DeShaun Foster provided his thoughts on the game Wednesday.
WATCH: UCLA DB K.J. Wallace breaks down his role this season
The Bruins' nickelback also discusses the state of the team and what UCLA expects from Rutgers this week.
WATCH: DeShaun Foster discusses UCLA's new Bruins For Life collective
The Bruins' head coach provided his thoughts on the football-focused collective now in place for UCLA.
Transfers shine in UCLA men’s basketball Blue-Gold scrimmage
Transfer forward William Kyle III was among the new standouts Tuesday night as part of the winning team.
WATCH: UCLA assoc. head coach Darren Savino, players after scrimmage
Find out what they had to say after the Bruins men’s basketball team’s closed intrasquad scrimmage Tuesday night.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Bruin Blitz checked out a trio of teammates Friday night who visited recent UCLA games this season.
Plus, earlier in week, two other out-of-state recruits broke down their offers and interest from the staff, as well as programs currently in the picture.
Lucien Holland had one of his team’s four sacks and was among the linemen who consistently pressured Mira Costa’s quarterback and forced him to run quite a bit in a dominant 27-7 victory.
Holland is visiting Westwood on Oct. 26 during the bye week.
“I’m looking forward to a great visit. All the coaches, the atmosphere, I’m real excited for this visit. It’s high up on my list,” Holland said.
It will be worth tracking whether Holland’s visit changes his status with Boise State. If everything goes well, the momentum will only continue building to a possible flip.
After visiting Oct. 12 for UCLA’s game against Minnesota, Holland said he was shown the VIP treatment.
