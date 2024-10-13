UCLA gives VIP treatment to 2025 Boise State commit Lucien Holland

in other news
WATCH: UCLA HC DeShaun Foster, safety Ramon Henderson preview Minnesota
Find out what they had to say about the Golden Gophers, and more, after Wednesday’s practice.
UCLA aims for continuity with reshuffled offensive line
A look at how one particular member of the group has embodied a fluid situation up front for the Bruins.
WATCH: OL Niki Prongos, WR Logan Loya discuss state of UCLA offense
Find out what they had to say about the changes along the offensive line, the progress with the playbook, and more.
UCLA heads into Minnesota game prep noncommittal about QB situation
The latest on the quarterback situation heading into Monday evening’s practice.
WATCH: UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster reviews loss at Penn State
Find out what he had to say about backup quarterback Justyn Martin’s performance, the offensive line, and more.
The typical UCLA home game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena gives invited recruits a pregame sideline view of player warm-ups before heading off to the seats to watch the game.
Lucien Holland, a 2025 Inglewood (Calif.) edge rusher who committed to Boise State in June, was among a select handful of recruits who got a private pregame meeting with Bruins first-year head coach DeShaun Foster as the players got ready Saturday prior to kickoff against Minnesota.
Holland told Bruin Blitz on Sunday afternoon that the gesture left a positive impression.
