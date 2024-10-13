UCLA gives VIP treatment to 2025 Boise State commit Lucien Holland

The typical UCLA home game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena gives invited recruits a pregame sideline view of player warm-ups before heading off to the seats to watch the game.

Lucien Holland, a 2025 Inglewood (Calif.) edge rusher who committed to Boise State in June, was among a select handful of recruits who got a private pregame meeting with Bruins first-year head coach DeShaun Foster as the players got ready Saturday prior to kickoff against Minnesota.