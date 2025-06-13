UCLA looks to replicate success with final wave of 2026 official visitors

UCLA will look to keep its football recruiting momentum going this weekend with another wave of official visits.

Six of the Bruins' 15 commitments were secured by head coach DeShaun Foster and his staff this past weekend, including four from last week's list of official visitors.

On tap this weekend will be 10 more official visitors, including two new commits from last weekend's 7-on-7 tournament and a third who has been part of the 2026 class since last November.

It’s expected to be the final round of officials, barring any further developments with other 2026 recruits. Here is the complete list and where things stand with each: