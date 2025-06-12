Overwhelming official visit leads IOL Cooper Javorsky to UCLA commitment

“They gave me their time and belief, and I owe them a phone call,” Javorsky said.

UCLA won out over his offers from Air Force, Army, Auburn, Hawaii and Oregon State, among others.

Javorsky added he also chose to delay the announcement to give himself enough time to respectfully thank each coach who offered a scholarship from the other schools involved in his recruitment.

“I believe in him. I would run through a wall for that man,” Javorsky said. “It’s hard to explain, but he gets me. His message clicked. His passion is unmatched. I truly believe he’s the coach who can develop me into the best lineman I can be.”

Kwon’s approach and plans for development gained Javorsky’s full trust. It reminded Javorsky of his current offensive line coach, Andy Jacobs.

“I was not prepared to commit this weekend, but it really does feel like home. Everyone has different reasons for where they end up and for me, with every coach I've spoken with, they ask me what is most important to me. I have said the same thing to every single coach — culture, development, accountability, family. UCLA checked every box for me.”

“I was having a great time and enjoying everything, but when I had my one-on-one with coach Kwon, I knew I was home.

“Getting to this point was unexpected. I talked to my parents on Saturday night and told them, ‘I’m literally trying to find something I don’t like, and I can’t find it.’

His individual meeting with new UCLA offensive line coach Andy Kwon provided an unshakable feeling that could not be ignored and led to an ahead-of-schedule decision.

On the same weekend the Bruins had a surge in commitments, the program added a pledge from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) San Juan Hills three-star interior lineman Cooper Javorsky . He informed the staff before leaving campus Sunday morning.

UCLA continued to beef up its offensive line in the 2026 class and didn’t have to look far to do so.

Javorsky joins a recruiting class that now has 15 commitments, including Florida-based four-star offensive linemen Micah Champion Smith and Johnnie “DJ” Jones Jr.

Javorsky could probably write a novel about all things that stood out on the visit, including every person on the UCLA staff — and he basically did for Bruin Blitz.

Javorsky said he had a memorable interaction with everyone from strength and conditioning coach Corey Miller to senior special teams analyst Bailey McElwain to senior defensive analyst Ramsen Golpashin. Energy and passion were two words Javorsky continually referenced about each different area of the staff.

Javorsky added that his parents and sister, Sarah, who all joined him on the visit, shared similar sentiments about the staff.

“They saw the same things I did,” he said.

“There’s a sense of unity and belief and it truly felt like a family. Not just a staff working together, but a group of people who believe in each other and are all going in the same direction.”

Javorsky credited O’nalisa Hall, the program’s director of on-campus recruiting operations, and recruiting analyst Aaron Brin for their roles in the structure of the visit’s experience.

“(Hall) was everywhere at once, making sure everything ran smoothly for all the recruits,” Javorsky said. “My dad even joked, ‘They don’t pay her enough,’ and he meant it. She was a huge reason everything flowed so well.

“And I can’t say enough about our host, Aaron Brin. By the end of the weekend, it felt like he was part of our family. He answered every question, made sure we were where we needed to be, and just had the exact kind of energy that made everything easier and more fun. He even has my family’s sense of humor, which is a big deal to us. I’ve seen guys like him ignored in other programs on unofficials, but not at UCLA. Here everyone matters and Aaron is a huge part of that. He even came to breakfast Sunday just to say goodbye, but he couldn’t stay because he had to run a camp and couldn’t stay to see me commit. He was the very first person we called after it happened.”

The culture and energy of the program from the top down left a lasting impression, Javorsky said, with head coach DeShaun Foster setting the standard in both. The two shared common ground in getting to know more about one another as fellow Orange County products.

Javorsky was impressed by Foster’s approachable, down-to-earth aura that he did not expect from an accomplished ex-NFL running back and UCLA Hall of Famer.

“There’s no ego,” Javorsky said.

“He’s very laid back, but there’s real fire in his eyes. You can tell how much he cares about building something special at UCLA, and that kind of leadership sets the tone for everything.

“Hearing his personal journey and how it all led him to UCLA gave me even more respect for him. He’s incredibly thoughtful and intentional, and it’s clear how much this opportunity means to him and to the people he brings into the program.”

Javorsky noted the similarities in the engaging personalities of offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel.

He joked that the mane of both coaches is worthy of discussion.

“Coach Neuheisel, some say he’s got the best hair in the building, and honestly, it’s hard to argue with that,” Javorsky said. “Though, I think coach Sunseri might want to have a chat.”

The itinerary included a breakfast and tour at the Rose Bowl, a campus tour, a strong meeting with Miller about his philosophy in the weight room, another breakfast on the beach in Santa Monica and a dinner at Foster’s home, among other things.

The time at Foster’s home allowed Javorsky to meet the families of all the coaches.

“That was one of the highlights,” Javorsky said.

For a player perspective, four members of the current roster took part in a panel and Javorsky’s player host was reserve center Caleb Walker.

“Great dude. I thought we definitely connected,” Javorsky said.

“It was great hearing (the panel’s) stories and being able to ask them questions directly. You could tell their experiences were real, and their love for the program was genuine.”

In many ways, the May 13 offer from Kwon was the game-changer because of what Javorsky already knew about UCLA.

The prior decision of Javorsky’s former high school teammate, 2025 UCLA linebacker signee Weston Port, gave him some insight from afar considering the other schools Port passed on to remain close to home.

Currently, Port is on an LDS mission in Spain until the start of 2027.

Javorsky also grew up near the family of ex-UCLA and San Juan Hills offensive lineman Sean Rhyan, who developed into a third-round NFL draft pick in 2022.

“Knowing Weston and the kind of opportunities he had, the fact that he chose UCLA speaks volumes. He didn’t need to sway me,” Javorsky said.

“Watching Sean go from San Juan Hills to UCLA and now to the Packers has been inspiring. … Because of all that, UCLA has always carried real weight for me.

“Even though I had a lot of respect for the program before the visit, being there in person gave me a whole new level of understanding.”