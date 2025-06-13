PHOTOS: UCLA coaches make presence felt at University of Redlands camp

REDLANDS, Calif. — The University of Redlands Mega Camp is an annual event that brings out many of the top programs to evaluate recruits from throughout Southern California and neighboring areas. It also gives coaches an opportunity to work with prospects they have already identified as targets in the current and upcoming cycles.

UCLA was one of the main schools connected to this year's camp, and the Bruins' staff was out in full force Thursday evening watching recruits from throughout the area.

No new offers have gone out yet from the camp for DeShaun Foster's program, but there are some names to keep an eye on as the process moves forward.