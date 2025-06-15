Bishop Amat interior O-linemen looking forward to UCLA prospect camp

REDLANDS, Calif. — UCLA will have several recruits from the 2026 to 2029 classes on campus Tuesday for its prospect camp.
Among them will be a pair of 2027 La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat interior offensive linemen.
Three-star defensive back and UCLA commit Justin Lewis capped a whirlwind week with his official visit.
Plus, Bishop Amat coach Kory Minor looks back on his visit to Westwood to reconnect with DeShaun Foster, and more.
A handful of defensive backs and one receiver highlight a group of recruits the Bruins' coaches watched Thursday night.
A collection of photos highlighting the Bruins' staff at the University of Redlands Mega Camp on Thursday.
Get the rundown on the next wave of recruits who will be in Westwood this weekend.
