PHOTOS: UCLA spring showcase at the Rose Bowl

Click the image above to view 27 free photos from the UCLA spring showcase Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Bruin Blitz subscribers can view more than 200 photos below:
Under the direction of first-year assistant Andy Kwon, the Bruins are looking to significantly improve in 2025.
Get the latest on the Bruins’ pursuit of the local target from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.
Plus, find out what changes are coming to the program for the fall, and more.
The graduate transfer from Connecticut is the fifth spring transfer addition for the Bruins.
Trent Perry opens up about his expected role and why he returned to Westwood for his upcoming sophomore year.
