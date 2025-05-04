Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 4, 2025
PHOTOS: UCLA spring showcase at the Rose Bowl
circle avatar
Matt Moreno  •  BruinBlitz
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@MattRMoreno

Click the image above to view 27 free photos from the UCLA spring showcase Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Bruin Blitz subscribers can view more than 200 photos below:

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In