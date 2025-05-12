Decision looms for LB Joseph Credit after UCLA gets final official visit

Three-star linebacker Joseph Credit finished his round of official visits with a trip to UCLA over the weekend and now has all the information to decide his college destination.
The Pearland, Texas, product has the Bruins in his top three along with Arizona State and Kansas. He will reveal his decision Tuesday.
UCLA made its final case on Credit’s third trip to Westwood in two months. But it was the first for both his mother and sister, with the staff gifting cards and cupcakes to celebrate Mother’s Day during a breakfast before leaving campus Sunday.
“Which my mom loved,” Credit told Bruin Blitz as he reflected on the visit Monday morning.
“They enjoyed it very much, and that made me happy to see a place make my family happy.”