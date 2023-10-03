It’s no secret drops were among the issues that plagued UCLA’s offense 10 days ago in a loss at then-No. 11 Utah.

Among the biggest was one by Bruins sixth-year senior Josiah Norwood that would have tied the game late in the first quarter.

Among the team’s slogans are: “So what? Now what?”

Norwood applied that mentality and later made up for it late in the fourth to pull UCLA within 14-7 and the offense got one last chance inside the final minute before the offensive line had its own issues trying to protect freshman quarterback Dante Moore.

Norwood, reflecting on the loss after Tuesday’s practice, said not having a game last week helped the receivers “lock into details again.”