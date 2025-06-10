Penn State 2027 RB commit Kemon Spell feels 'mad love' on UCLA visit

UCLA had several major recruits on campus over the weekend outside of the obvious 2026 official visitors.
Among them was 2027 four-star running back and Penn State commit Kemon Spell, who was in Westwood for two days and competed in Sunday's 7-on-7 tournament on campus as part of the California Power travel team.
While a minor muscle ailment in his left arm cut short his on-field participation in the tournament, the McKeesport, Pa., product raved about the experience and his growing relationships with multiple Bruins coaches.
Among the coaches who have developed particularly strong bonds with Spell are offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel.
“So, it just took two days for them to get my heart and that’s what they got right now,” Spell, who is currently ranked 90th overall in the class by Rivals, told Bruin Blitz about UCLA’s quick surge in his recruitment.