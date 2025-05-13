Report: UCLA signs QB transfer Pierce Clarkson

There’s another hometown product joining the UCLA quarterback room ahead of fall camp.

Pierce Clarkson, who spent his redshirt freshman year at Louisville before entering the transfer portal twice this offseason, signed with the Bruins on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Clarkson was formerly a four-star dual-threat quarterback at nearby Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, where he was the 193rd overall recruit in the 2023 Rivals rankings.

He left Louisville after the 2024 season, transferred to Ole Miss in January and re-entered the transfer portal before the end of April. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Clarkson completed 3 of 4 passes for 11 yards and made two appearances last season.

Clarkson joins a Bruins team that had four quarterbacks enter the transfer portal this spring after the additions of quarterbacks and Long Beach native brothers Nico and Madden Iamaleava.

Nico Iamaleava will presumably enter the fall as QB1, with Clarkson joining the mix to battle it out with Luke Duncan for the backup job.