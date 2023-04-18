As the UCLA quarterback battle continues to play out, the receivers on the team are showing there’s more depth than meets the eye.

California transfer J.Michael Sturdivant and USC transfer Kyle Ford were the big offseason additions through the portal, and each has already impressed teammates and coaches through seven spring practices.

Sturdivant, in particular, has proven to be a tough cover regardless of which UCLA defensive back is put in front of him.

“I remember when we even played him at Cal (last season), I was like, ‘Oh, that guy can go,’” Bruins safety Alex Johnson, who was at cornerback last year, said after Tuesday’s practice. “Even watching some Cal games last year, I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’

“It’s interesting that we got him. I’m super excited about J-Mike. That’s the best competition we’re going to see probably all year, honestly. I’m glad that he’s on our team.”

Even oftentimes stoic Bruins head coach Chip Kelly can’t help but flash a smile and crack a bit of a laugh when Sturdivant is brought up.

In particular, the combination of size at 6-foot-3 and his speed leave Kelly gushing about the possibilities.

Kelly said Sturdivant has been clocked at nearly 23 mph.

“He’s a special player,” Kelly said. “One thing I don’t think you guys get to see — and that we’ve seen since January — is just his work ethic, his approach to everything. He’s really serious about football. He’s really serious about daily improvement. But he’s got a really unique skill set for a guy that tall and long, to run that fast. He’s right up there with the fastest guys we have on this team.”

While opposing defenses may be tempted to double or hone in on Sturdivant, the Bruins are showing this spring that there is plenty of talent on down.

Back are experienced receivers Kam Brown, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala and Logan Loya. The trio combined for 59 catches, 936 yards and seven touchdowns while complementing top targets Jake Bobo and Kazmeir Allen.

Meanwhile, two players who could carve out significant roles in 2023 after being used sparingly in their first season with the program are Braden Pegan and Ryan Cragun.

Pegan appeared in four games as a freshman out of San Juan Hills HS, while Cragun made three appearances after transferring from Penn as a graduate student.

Neither collected a catch, but both drew positive reviews at the end of last season and have been among the consistent bright spots this spring at a position with three solid units.

“Both of those guys have done a really nice job,” Kelly said. “I think that whole group is doing well.

“Braden is a really talented player that we were fortunate to redshirt. … Really excited where he is for the future. He can run, he tracks the ball really, really well. He’s a fast learner. So, we’re excited about his progress.

“(Cragun) didn’t have the benefit of spring ball last year because he wasn’t here for that. … He worked very hard in the offseason to put himself in a position where we’re going to need a lot of depth out there anyway. I think Ryan is going to be a big part of that.”

Johnson said the athleticism of Pegan, in particular, may not be instantly apparent at first glance.

“You’ve got to be careful with Pegan,” Johnson said. “Pegan is a speedster. … Pegan has made a crazy jump.”

Johnson added that Cragun’s footwork has stood out in the routes he runs.

“I don’t know what he’s been doing with Josiah Norwood, but they’ve been in the lab,” Johnson said.