UCLA lands former New Mexico PG Donovan Dent

A junior, Dent averaged 20.4 points on 49% shooting and 6.4 assists per game for the Lobos this past season. The 6-foot-2 guard also shot 40.9% (27 of 66) from 3-point range.

Donovan Dent, last season’s Mountain West player of the year, is transferring from New Mexico to play for the Bruins next season, according to multiple reports Friday.

It took Mick Cronin less than a week to find the next UCLA point guard.

The move will be a return to Southern California for the Riverside native who starred at Corona (Calif.) Centennial and won a CIF State Open Division championship in 2022.

Dent started 72 of 104 games in three seasons at New Mexico.

After mostly coming off the bench as a freshman, Dent earned all-Mountain West second-team honors in 2023-24. He was one of just three players nationally with multiple games of 10 assists without a turnover that season.

This past season, Dent was the first player in league history to to average 20 points and six assists in league contests. He also became the 14th player in NCAA history to record 600 points and 200 assists in the regular season.

Dent led the Lobos to a 26-7 record, a regular-season Mountain West title and the 10th seed in the South Region before losing to Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Dent’s addition comes two days after junior Dylan Andrews, the Bruins’ starting point guard the last two seasons, decided to enter the transfer portal.