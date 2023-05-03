UCLA cornerbacks coach Kodi Whitfield, who previously served as a graduate assistant for two seasons, is grateful for his one year away from the program as a safeties coach at Sacramento State in 2022.

Whitfield, a former receiver and safety at Stanford who made his first career touchdown catch against the Bruins in 2013, had mostly only been exposed to Power 5 football as a player and pro football as the son of former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl offensive lineman Bob Whitfield.

Kodi Whitfield has fond memories of dancing with star running back Jamal Anderson and the Dirty Bird Falcons all the way to a Super Bowl appearance during the 1998 season.

What Whitfield learned at the FCS level last season, however, was “an appreciation” for the players and programs beyond what he previously knew about North Dakota State and the power programs at that level.

“Maybe there’s a talent disparity or a different gap, but you’ve still got to win and execute,” Whitfield said Wednesday following the Bruins’ penultimate practice of spring camp.

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly brought Whitfield back in part because of his previous work with the team and also because he wanted to split up the coaching duties. Previously, Brian Norwood, now the safeties coach, oversaw all defensive backs.

With more five defensive back looks needed to combat the heavy use of four and five receiver sets, it made sense to add an extra coach to the secondary after defensive line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a left the program after one season.

With defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn now in charge of the defense, Whitfield said the addition of his previous NFL experience with the Baltimore Ravens makes it a bit different compared to the Bruins defense he remembers the first time around.

Since then, UCLA also brought back Ken Norton Jr., a former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator and all-time Bruins great, as the inside linebackers coach last season.

“What’s great is we’ve got the best minds in there,” Whitfield said. “We’ve got some seasoned minds, professional minds, making our defense great.”

Hoping to soak up the knowledge from many of those minds and make a jump in his second year with the program is redshirt freshman safety Kamari Ramsey.

Last season, the Sierra Canyon High School product appeared in four games and was credited with five tackles.

Now, in his first spring camp, Ramsey has been among the bright spots while rotating around to the various safety positions. There have been times he has been on the field with free safety Kenny Churchwell III and others projected to start for UCLA this season.

Ramsey had one of his stronger practices last Saturday, with a sliding interception and nearly had another before it was negated by a sack.

“Been trying to show the coaches I can play, just flying around,” Ramsey said.