Marcus Kier donned a pair of UCLA gloves while competing Sunday for Team Toa at the Pylon 7-on-7 event at Baldwin Park High School.

Keir, a 2026 three-star wide receiver at Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola, told Bruin Blitz recruiting analyst Matt Moreno that he’s had a relationship with new UCLA receivers coach Burl Toler III dating back to his time as the position coach at California.