DL David Schwerzel nearing decision after UCLA gets last official visit

A moment during a dinner early in the official visit got UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster to take notice and offer a compliment to defensive tackle David Schwerzel on his athleticism.

The moment was at Foster’s home, where the football recruits were shooting around on the basketball court installed not far from the outdoor dining area.

“He saw me play basketball at his house and said that those skills will be great for football and he was, like, ‘OK, David.’ That was cool,” the 2026 three-star standout at Seattle (Wash.) O’Dea told Bruin Blitz as he recapped his experience Monday afternoon.