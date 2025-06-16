WR Xavier Stinson becomes UCLA’s newest commitment from Florida

"Going coast to coast to recruit means that we are really priorities for them, and Champ played a pretty big role," Stinson told Bruin Blitz ahead of his commitment reveal Monday. "Us playing in college together is something we’ll love."

Give an assist to Vero Beach teammate and four-star offensive lineman Micah Champion Smith , who committed to the Bruins earlier this month.

Add three-star wide receiver Xavier Stinson to the list of recruits from Florida now heading to UCLA.

Stinson also joins Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep four-star offensive lineman Johnnie “DJ” Jones Jr. and newly committed Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Flanagan three-star receiver Santana Carlos, who also gave his pledge on the official visit before announcing his decision Monday.

Stinson added that he canceled his remaining official visits. He was scheduled to be at Michigan State next weekend.

Things moved quickly with Stinson after new Bruins offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri extended an offer May 20.

UCLA now has 17 commitments in all, including six receivers. Stinson joins Carlos, Jonah Smith, Kenneth Moore III, and twins Jaron and Kennan Pula in the haul who will play for position coach Burl Toler III.

Stinson said he came away impressed with Sunseri's system and meetings with Toler and head coach DeShaun Foster in an overall experience that was "personal and in detail."

"I learned that his offense is not a set offense and anything can relate to any receiver. Just breathing in his offense you will get touches," Stinson said.

"It’s not what they told me, but more so what they showed me. That I can and will produce in this system."