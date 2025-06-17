UCLA set to evaluate hundreds of recruits at prospect camp

More than 700 recruits between the 2026 to 2029 classes are registered and expected to take part in Tuesday's prospect camp at UCLA.

Last year, the same camp produced offers to the likes of 2025 long snapper signee Halakilangi Muagututi'a and 2026 defensive end commit Anthony Jones.

Who will the next future Bruins be?

Here are some of the local, high-priority names expected to take part in the camp: