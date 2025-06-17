UCLA set to evaluate hundreds of recruits at prospect camp

More than 700 recruits between the 2026 to 2029 classes are registered and expected to take part in Tuesday's prospect camp at UCLA.
Last year, the same camp produced offers to the likes of 2025 long snapper signee Halakilangi Muagututi'a and 2026 defensive end commit Anthony Jones.
Who will the next future Bruins be?
Here are some of the local, high-priority names expected to take part in the camp:
2027 recruits move into spotlight
At least five campers in the 2027 class already have offers from UCLA, including three currently ranked in the top 200 of the Rivals rankings.
With a bulk of the 2026 class complete aside from a few more decisions the Bruins are waiting on, it's the 2027 class that is now the most immediate priority for the staff.