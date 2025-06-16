SLOT Santana Carlos commits to UCLA after feeling like priority on visit

Carlos said his recruitment is now shut down and he will no longer take a scheduled official visit to Wake Forest. The decision comes before his original plans to make a July 1 announcement.

"I love the family atmosphere here. I loved every single thing about the visit."

"I loved the way they preached development and helping me grow on and off the field to be a better individual in society," Carlos told Bruin Blitz ahead of his announcement Monday.

The Bruins' pitch about his future role was enough to help convince the Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Flanagan three-star standout to commit before leaving his official visit in Westwood over the weekend.

UCLA made it clear to 2026 slot receiver Santana Carlos that he wasn't just someone the program wanted, but one it needed.

New UCLA offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri, who offered Carlos during a recruiting trip to Florida in January, had a lofty comparison when he outlined his development plans.

Sunseri told Carlos that he resembles former Alabama star receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was a first-round NFL draft pick selected 15th overall in 2020. Sunseri was a graduate assistant and around Jeudy during his final season in Tuscaloosa.

"He's preached that to me since he's met me," Carlos said of Sunseri's comparison. "He showed me how he would create mismatches to make sure I'm able to showcase my speed and my ability to make people miss with the ball in my hands. Coach Tino's offense is about getting his playmakers the ball and that's something that stood out to me. He's had success everywhere he has been."

It's another recruiting win in Florida for head coach DeShaun Foster and his staff.

Carlos joins Vero Beach (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Micah Champion Smith and Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep four-star offensive lineman Johnnie “DJ” Jones Jr. as additions to the class from the Sunshine State.

"That made it more special. Coach Foster emphasized how he needs Florida guys down at UCLA. He's trying to bring the south to UCLA," Carlos said.

Carlos was initially projected by Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. to be a future UCLA commit shortly after the offer in January.

The Bruins now have 16 commitments in all, including five receivers. Carlos joins Jonah Smith, Kenneth Moore III and twins Jaron and Kennan Pula in the haul of pass-catchers.

Carlos enjoyed getting to connect with future position coach Burl Toler III during the visit.

"Coach BT, that's my guy. He hit every aspect on development on how I would be ready for the NFL on the field and just as a man," Carlos said.

Foster, meanwhile, reminded Carlos of an uncle of his in Miami, noting his down-to-earth demeanor.

"He's a real dude and he's genuine," Carlos said. "There isn't a script with him. What you see is what you get."

Carlos added that he considers Foster, Sunseri and Toler "role models."

"I think through their life experiences, they can help me grow into the man I want to become," Carlos said.

Carlos also highlighted the welcoming atmosphere in the Wasserman Football Center created by Foster and his staff.

He was joined on the visit by his mother, aunt, uncle, sister and a coach. Carlos said he informed the staff of his decision during a Saturday evening dinner on a yacht in Marina del Rey.

"They loved the atmosphere here and they loved what coach Foster is building here," Carlos said.

To learn more about the day-to-day as a player and student, Carlos was hosted by freshman linebacker JuJu Walls.

A player panel also included testimonials from running back Karson Cox, receiver Karson Gordon and tight end Jack Pedersen.

"They gave me the real and all want me to come be a part of what is brewing," Carlos said. "It's a special place down here in Westwood."