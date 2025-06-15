UCLA DB commit Joshua Mensah impressed with hospitality on official visit

When three-star defensive back Joshua Mensah committed to UCLA a week ago, he did it so suddenly after landing an offer that only his brother, Nathaniel, was beside him as support during their participation in the program's 7-on-7 tournament.

The family gave its stamp of approval when the 2026 Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) product returned for his official visit this weekend.

"We loved the staff and how helpful they were. They provided everything we needed and exceeded our expectations," Mensah told Bruin Blitz on Sunday afternoon.

"The coaches and staff really showed their love and made my family and I as comfortable as possible."