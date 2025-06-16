Texas A&M EDGE Samu Moala recaps official visit to UCLA

Since taking over the job before last spring, UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster has made it clear that one of his priorities is to keep the best Southern California talents from leaving the state.

Foster and the staff had the chance over the weekend to make their pitch to 2026 Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger four-star edge defender Samu Moala, who has been committed to Texas A&M since late October.

"He's basically the blueprint for staying home," Moala told Bruin Blitz late Sunday evening about his conversations with Foster during his official visit.