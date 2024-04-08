While UCLA extended a host of new offers to visiting recruits during the first full week of spring, the Bruins’ coaching staff also hosted several others who already had offers prior to checking out Westwood last week.

Trajen Odom, a 2025 three-star edge rusher from Matthews (N.C.) Weddington, was on campus Friday for a homecoming that included a trip to USC the following day.

Odom is an Inglewood native who was initially offered by UCLA in mid-February. With nearly 40 offers, he told Bruin Blitz recruiting analyst Matt Moreno that he came away with “more than I expected” from first-year head coach DeShaun Foster, defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and defensive line coach Tony Washington Jr.