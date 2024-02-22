New UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster made it clear after he was hired that among his recruiting priorities and changes from recent years will be to cast a wider net nationally when it comes to identifying talent.
The Bruins and the assistant coaching staff continued to do just that Wednesday with an offer to Cary (N.C.) Weddington three-star edge rusher Trajen Odom.
Odom is one of five out-of-state recruits this week to pick up an offer from the UCLA staff.
However, he is a Southern California native originally from nearby Inglewood. Odom’s brother, current Wofford College redshirt freshman quarterback Amari Odom, once visited UCLA and Trajen accompanied him on the trip to campus.
“I have had precious conversations with the staff and I have also been on a visit,” Odom told Bruin Blitz on Thursday evening. “But that was a few years ago for my older brother, and most of the staff was different then.”
