New UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster made it clear after he was hired that among his recruiting priorities and changes from recent years will be to cast a wider net nationally when it comes to identifying talent.

The Bruins and the assistant coaching staff continued to do just that Wednesday with an offer to Cary (N.C.) Weddington three-star edge rusher Trajen Odom.

Odom is one of five out-of-state recruits this week to pick up an offer from the UCLA staff.

However, he is a Southern California native originally from nearby Inglewood. Odom’s brother, current Wofford College redshirt freshman quarterback Amari Odom, once visited UCLA and Trajen accompanied him on the trip to campus.