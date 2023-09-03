As much as Saturday’s season-opening win over Coastal Carolina was about analyzing the play of UCLA quarterbacks Ethan Garbers and Dante Moore, it was also about the third quarterback who was supposed to get on the field but didn’t.

Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said last Monday that he planned to play three quarterbacks, but Kent State transfer Collin Schlee was the odd man out and Kelly took ownership of failing to make good on his promise.

Kelly guaranteed Schlee would play on the road next weekend against San Diego State.

“Collin not playing was 100 percent on me,” Kelly said, “and we explained that to him. But you’ll see Collin next week.”