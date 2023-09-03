News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

UCLA coach Chip Kelly cites new clock rule for sitting QB Collin Schlee

The new rule change, preventing the clock from stopping after first downs until the final two minutes of each half, led to more playing time for UCLA starting quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) and backup Dante Moore. The situation and the game’s flow left Kent State transfer Collin Schlee as the odd man out despite being promised to see action by head coach Chip Kelly.
The new rule change, preventing the clock from stopping after first downs until the final two minutes of each half, led to more playing time for UCLA starting quarterback Ethan Garbers (4) and backup Dante Moore. The situation and the game’s flow left Kent State transfer Collin Schlee as the odd man out despite being promised to see action by head coach Chip Kelly. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

As much as Saturday’s season-opening win over Coastal Carolina was about analyzing the play of UCLA quarterbacks Ethan Garbers and Dante Moore, it was also about the third quarterback who was supposed to get on the field but didn’t.

Bruins head coach Chip Kelly said last Monday that he planned to play three quarterbacks, but Kent State transfer Collin Schlee was the odd man out and Kelly took ownership of failing to make good on his promise.

Kelly guaranteed Schlee would play on the road next weekend against San Diego State.

“Collin not playing was 100 percent on me,” Kelly said, “and we explained that to him. But you’ll see Collin next week.”

Kelly said the pregame plan finalized earlier in the day was for Garbers to play at least the entire first quarter and then for Moore to come in “at some point in time in the second quarter.” Moore ended up playing just one first-half series before returning to action in the fourth and finishing out the game.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}