UCLA continues to stock secondary, adds Oregon transfer CB Rodrick Pleasant

Add another transfer with Southern California roots to UCLA second-year head coach DeShaun Foster’s master plan.

Out of high school, Pleasant was a Rivals100 four-star recruit at Gardena (Calif.) Serra in the 2023 class. He was not only a ball hawk for the Cavaliers, but a speedy return specialist, too.

In September 2022, Pleasant had one game that included a pair of interceptions and an 88-yard kick return for a touchdown in a 16-13 win over Downey-Warren.

The opposing quarterback that evening? None other than future UCLA teammate and Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava.

Pleasant had the Bruins in his top five and visited Westwood for a practice in December 2022.

Ultimately, he chose the Ducks and spent the first two years of his collegiate career in Eugene.

Pleasant, who has three years of eligibility remaining, redshirted in 2024 after playing 23 snaps over four games.

As a freshman, Pleasant appeared in seven games.

Pleasant has five career tackles, a pass deflection and a forced fumble. He entered the transfer portal last Wednesday.

Pleasant also was on the Oregon track and field team. In high school, he broke the California state record in the 100 meters with a wind-legal time of 10.14 seconds at the 2022 CIF Southern Section Masters meet.

Earlier this offseason, the Bruins brought in four other defensive backs with Southern California ties.

In all, eight defensive backs on the spring roster are transfers, and Indiana transfer cornerback Jamier Johnson, another Southern California native who committed last Tuesday, will arrive with Pleasant over the summer.