UCLA looks to keep momentum going against crosstown rival USC

It was just last week when UCLA head coach Mick Cronin looked at life in the Big Ten as being one tough stretch away from stumbling into a losing streak.

The Bruins (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) learned that the hard way but have since turned a four-game losing streak into a resurgent week-plus, with home wins over Iowa and Wisconsin and last Friday’s 65-60 win at Washington to extend their winning streak to three games.

Now, UCLA will look to keep the momentum rolling Monday night when it visits crosstown rival USC (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten). Tip-off at Galen Center is slated for 7 p.m.

“It just feels good that we’re on top and we get to go home back to L.A. and get ready for USC,” Bruins point guard Dylan Andrews told reporters after knocking down a late 3-pointer to preserve the win over the Huskies.