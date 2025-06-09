UCLA makes strong push for 2026 ATH Madden Soliai on official visit

UCLA did just that with Kahuku (Hawaii) three-star athlete Madden Soliai , who is being recruited as a defensive back, after taking a “truly fun overall” official visit over the weekend.

A big step in most recruiting battles is winning over the family.

And really, it’s no surprise given the coaching staff’s emphasis on both the state of Hawaii and Soliai’s family tree.

“My whole family came, especially my mom and dad. They loved it here and feel comfortable with leaving their son in coach (DeShaun) Foster’s hands if I chose to commit,” Soliai told Bruin Blitz.