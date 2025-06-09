Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 9, 2025
UCLA makes strong push for 2026 ATH Madden Soliai on official visit
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Tracy_McDannald

A big step in most recruiting battles is winning over the family.

UCLA did just that with Kahuku (Hawaii) three-star athlete Madden Soliai, who is being recruited as a defensive back, after taking a “truly fun overall” official visit over the weekend.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

And really, it’s no surprise given the coaching staff’s emphasis on both the state of Hawaii and Soliai’s family tree.

“My whole family came, especially my mom and dad. They loved it here and feel comfortable with leaving their son in coach (DeShaun) Foster’s hands if I chose to commit,” Soliai told Bruin Blitz.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In