It was a familiar story Wednesday night for the UCLA men's basketball team, with cold stretches and turnovers turning an early lead into a second-half collapse.

The Bruins committed 10 of their 16 turnovers and shot just 21.4% after halftime in a 59-53 loss to Stanford at Pauley Pavilion.

In a complete 180-degree flip from how it started the contest, UCLA (6-8, 1-2 Pac-12) made just two of its first 15 shots to start the second half and were unable to build on an early 10-point lead.

"Two straight games where we turned the ball over 24 percent of our possessions," Bruins head coach Mick Cronin said. "You have no chance to win, absolutely no chance to win. The way we shoot the ball, we need every shot that we can so we can get every foul or every rebound.

"We invent new ways to turn it over."

Stanford (7-6, 2-1 Pac-12), which made just 2 of its 10 3-point attempts in the first half after making 16 in a weekend upset over then-No. 4 Arizona, found its shooting touch as part of a 9-0 run before the midway point of the second half and never relinquished the lead.

Bruins freshman combo guard Sebastian Mack scored 14 points, but he and backcourt mate Dylan Andrews were responsible for seven of the turnovers while shooting a combined 7 of 26 from the field with just three assists.

"To be honest, we’re burying ourselves," Mack said.

Cardinal reserve Kanaan Carlyle scored 17 points on 5 of 10 shooting, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers.