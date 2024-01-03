UCLA's ongoing turnover struggles waste hot start in loss to Stanford
It was a familiar story Wednesday night for the UCLA men's basketball team, with cold stretches and turnovers turning an early lead into a second-half collapse.
The Bruins committed 10 of their 16 turnovers and shot just 21.4% after halftime in a 59-53 loss to Stanford at Pauley Pavilion.
In a complete 180-degree flip from how it started the contest, UCLA (6-8, 1-2 Pac-12) made just two of its first 15 shots to start the second half and were unable to build on an early 10-point lead.
"Two straight games where we turned the ball over 24 percent of our possessions," Bruins head coach Mick Cronin said. "You have no chance to win, absolutely no chance to win. The way we shoot the ball, we need every shot that we can so we can get every foul or every rebound.
"We invent new ways to turn it over."
Stanford (7-6, 2-1 Pac-12), which made just 2 of its 10 3-point attempts in the first half after making 16 in a weekend upset over then-No. 4 Arizona, found its shooting touch as part of a 9-0 run before the midway point of the second half and never relinquished the lead.
Bruins freshman combo guard Sebastian Mack scored 14 points, but he and backcourt mate Dylan Andrews were responsible for seven of the turnovers while shooting a combined 7 of 26 from the field with just three assists.
"To be honest, we’re burying ourselves," Mack said.
Cardinal reserve Kanaan Carlyle scored 17 points on 5 of 10 shooting, including 3 of 5 on 3-pointers.
Media sessions
Turning point of the game
The Bruins opened the game on a 10-0 run, made eight of their first nine shots and maintained a 10-point advantage until the midway point of the first half before cooling off.
The Cardinal, which missed their first five 3-point attempts, slowly chipped away as UCLA went through cold stretches. A pair of Michael Jones free throws off a turnover cut the Bruins' lead to 26-24 with 1:38 left in the half.
UCLA took a 30-26 lead into the locker room.
The Bruins came out in the second half careless with the ball, turning the ball over three times inside the first four minutes while clinging to a 34-33 lead.
More woes followed as Andrews missed an uncontested, point-blank layup and Carlyle, who made six 3-pointers in the victory over the Wildcats, capitalized by a basket beyond the arc to tie the game 36-36 with 14:32 remaining.
The Bruins continued to be mired in a scoreless stretch that lasted nearly five minutes. Meanwhile, Cardinal freshman reserve Andrej Stojakovic, who UCLA recruited heavily out of high school, gave Stanford its first lead with his own 3-pointer and Carlyle tacked on another to push the advantage to 42-36 at the 11:41 mark.
UCLA freshman Berke Buyuktuncel briefly interrupted the 9-0 run with his own 3-pointer, but Stanford did not let up.
The Bruins pulled within 51-47, but a Maxime Raynaud hook shot with two minutes to play thwarted a final push.
UCLA standout on offense: Forward Berke Buyuktuncel
The Turkish freshman continued to show glimpses of developing into a No. 1 option, finishing with 13 points on 4 of 7 shooting and making 4 of 5 free throws.
However, there were still moments Cronin said he wanted to see Buyuktuncel look to score, highlighting a turnover when he decided to pass while being covered 1-on-1.
UCLA standout on defense: Forward/center Adem Bona
The sophomore is looking more and more like the player who landed on the Pac-12 all-defensive team last season.
Bona finished with four blocks and three steals, but the Bruins have been unable to turn those stops into transition baskets.
Furthermore, UCLA continues to lack a standout defender on the perimeter to complement Bona's production.
Why UCLA lost
As the Bruins continue to struggle mightily on offense, being outscored 9-0 in fastbreak points continues to loom large for a team that hasn't been able to execute in the halfcourt.
In addition, UCLA was outscored 17-12 at the free-throw line and helped out a Cardinal team that shot just 36% (18 of 50) from the field and 6 of 20 on 3-point attempts.