Three-star WR Luc Weaver ‘working on’ scheduling official visit to UCLA

The 2026 Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame three-star wide receiver doubles as a track athlete. He spent Saturday competing at the Simi Valley Invitational meet, which also featured Foster’s son and Sierra Canyon freshman Noel Washington.

The next morning, Weaver was in Westwood to participate in Tom Lemming’s annual photoshoot before heading to the Wasserman Football Center for an unofficial visit that included several other high-end recruits from all around Southern California.