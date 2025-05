UCLA is in the home stretch of spring camp, with Tuesday morning’s practice marking the start of the final week.

Before practice, head coach DeShaun Foster said depth for the defensive line via the transfer portal is on the way. Per NCAA rules, the program is not allowed to disclose who exactly will be signed until it’s made official.

Plus, find out what he had to say in the aftermath of the NFL draft, and more.

Watch the full press conference below: