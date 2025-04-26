WATCH: UCLA HC DeShaun Foster at end of Week 4 of spring camp

As the football transfer portal entry deadline passed, UCLA returned to the practice field Saturday morning to close out the fourth week of spring camp.

After the Bruins’ 12th practice of camp, head coach DeShaun Foster addressed the media to discuss his smaller quarterback room and the repetitions handled by Luke Duncan and the rest of the group.

Although Dermaricus Davis was not at practice, Foster left open the idea of a possible return after reports Friday that Davis entered the portal.

Plus, offensive tackle Reuben Unije was spotted rotating reps at right tackle with returning starter Garrett DiGiorgio. Foster was pleased with the progress in Unije’s return from a knee injury, coupled with transfer additions along the offensive line that “lit a fire.”

Watch the full press conference below for all that, and much more: