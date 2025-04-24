WATCH: UCLA HC DeShaun Foster addresses media before Thursday’s practice

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster addressed the media before Thursday morning’s practice, the 11th of spring camp.

Foster looked ahead to the NFL draft and the Bruins expected to be selected in the early rounds.

As for the current team, Foster touched on the progress of the offense and how much more even the results have been against the defense.

As name, image and likeness continues to dominate national headlines, Foster also shared how the program handles allocating its budget.

Watch the full press conference for all that, and more, below: