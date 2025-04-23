WATCH: Eric Dailey Jr., Trent Perry discuss UCLA offseason changes

The UCLA men’s basketball program has undergone a whirlwind of changes since the end of the 2024-25 season.

For the first time this offseason, Bruins wing Eric Dailey Jr. and guard Trent Perry reflected on their respective first seasons in Westwood and all the transfer portal activity that followed in recent weeks.

Both players addressed the team’s new transfers, including ex-New Mexico guard Donovan Dent’s addition, and their respective decisions to return.

Perry and Dent, specifically, squared off against one another in the high school ranks.

Plus, Dailey and Perry both defended now-former teammate Aday Mara’s sudden decision to leave UCLA after two seasons and the reports surrounding his exit.

Get all that, and more, in the full media session below: