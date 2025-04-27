Ex-WVU signee Amir Leonard-Jean Charles looks back on UCLA official visit

Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, a former West Virginia signee, is keeping his next move close to the vest.

But the 2025 Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy defensive tackle did not hide his feelings Sunday afternoon coming off an official visit at UCLA.

Leonard-Jean Charles said he hit it off with the coaching staff and was impressed by a welcoming environment during his Thursday and Friday stay in Westwood.

“The visit was amazing,” Leonard-Jean Charles told Bruin Blitz. “From the moment I arrived, everyone from the coaching staff to the players made me feel welcome.”