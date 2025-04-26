Observations from UCLA’s 12th practice of spring camp

It was a noticeably thin group of UCLA quarterbacks on a mostly rainy Saturday morning to close the fourth week of spring camp.

The Bruins, who have three more practices left, had a rotation of Luke Duncan, Nick Billoups, Henry Hasselbeck and Colton Gumino handling repetitions.

It was the team’s first practice without early-enrollee Robert McDaniel, who entered the transfer portal Friday evening hours ahead of the entry deadline.

Also absent was freshman Dermaricus Davis, who transferred in last year after initially signing with Washington.

After practice, though, second-year head coach DeShaun Foster said there is still “most definitely” a chance Davis could return.

“It’s still questionable,” Foster said of Davis’ reported entry late Friday evening.

One of the more notable observations was a split in reps at right tackle.

Reuben Unije, who started the first four games at left tackle before injury cut short his first season with the program last year, rotated in with returning starter Garrett DiGiorgio.