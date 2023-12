UCLA head coach Chip Kelly already knew Wednesday that the void to fill along the defensive line, particularly at the edge rusher positions, would be sizeable.

After his early signing day press conference to announce the program’s 10 incoming high school recruits, the hole only got bigger.

Edge rushers Gabriel and Grayson Murphy, twins who spent the past two seasons in Westwood after transferring from North Texas, announced in a joint statement via social media later in the afternoon that they are declaring for the NFL draft.